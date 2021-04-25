The Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded to a person-shot call just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a police spokesperson, the victim was taken by her friend to Piedmont Hospital.
Before arriving at the hospital, the victim said she was in the back seat of her friend’s car while driving on Interstate 75/85 expressway, when an unknown car flashed its lights several times before approaching the side of their car and firing a single shot, say police.
The suspect’s car is described to be a Black Lexus SUV.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify anyone involved.
