ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta man is ending his weekend with gunshot wounds to both his legs and an Atlanta Police Department investigation.
Around 9:12 p.m on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call near Windsor St. SW and Richardson St. SW. Once on the scene, the 50-year-old victim was located with gunshot wounds in both his legs.
He is said to be alert and breathing while being transported to an area hospital.
No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation in on-going.
