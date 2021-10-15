ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s been a rough week for the businesses of the Morningside Village shopping plaza.
3 store front break-ins and one store front attempted break-in along with a car break-in within the same week are all currently under investigation; leaving business owners and customers unsettled.
“It doesn’t surprise me sadly,” said Betsy McKay, Owner of Casserole. “Its a tough time right now and I think we’re all kind of sick of it.”
Casserole Security Cameras captured a man attempt to break-in early Friday morning, smashing through one of the two panes on the front door with a crowbar. To McKay’s surprise, his attempts were unsuccessful.
But three other stores in the area were not as lucky. Kale Me Krazy, Purre Bar and Vivid Hair Salon, all inside Morningside Village, had there front doors smashed in and store rummaged through this week alone, leading to concerns from customers and people who live nearby.
“It’s a real problem in the area and no one seems to have an answer for it,” said Eric Griffin who frequents Morningside Village and lives less than half a mile away.
This is an extension of my living room I’m here all the time I go for walks constantly,” said Zach Gadson. “[I feel] a little violated. This is my neighborhood. Don’t do that here.”
Atlanta Police have not said if the 4 break-ins are connected, or how many suspects may be involved.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
