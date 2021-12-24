ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating two murders they say happened within 0.3 miles of each other.
The first incident, which claimed the life of Jake Porter, occurred on Dec. 11. Police say Porter's body was found under a bridge on Central Avenue SW.
The second incident took place on Dec. 23. APD says Kaci Axam, 43, was found dead along Pryor Street SW.
It is unclear whether the two murders are connected or if the victims knew each other.
A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of either Axam's or Porter's killer.
