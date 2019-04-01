ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly walked into a Wells Fargo bank with empty pockets, but allegedly managed to leave with more than $1,000.
The March 28th robbery took place around 2 p.m. at the bank located on Peachtree St. SW. A suspect described as a black male entered the business, walked up to a teller and handed over a note that read, "It's a bank robbery. Fill an envelop with cash now."
The teller handed over roughly $1000-1,500. The suspect then fled the scene in a black Ford Fusion driven by a black female.
The male suspect is around 25-years-old, 5'8", weighs roughly 215 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery, is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or call 401-577-8477.
