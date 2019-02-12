ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The Atlanta Police Department is looking to increase its numbers by hosting a hiring event on February 13.
In October Atlanta City Council approved a $10 million funding increase for APD. With the funding, the department was able to increase new officer pay to $48,500.
Those interested in becoming an officer can attend the event starting at 7 p.m. at the City of Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters on Peachtree Street SW. Applicants will be interviewed during the event and are required to have the following documents:
- Copy of your high school diploma, certified high school transcripts or G.E.D. certificate
- A copy or your original social security card
- A copy of your birth certificate for the Bureau of Vital Statistics
- A copy of your current valid state driver's license
- Two (2) passport style photographs
- An original copy of your driver's record, including the past seven (7) years history transcript from the Department of Motor Vehicles in EVERY state in which you have every held a valid driver's license
- Qualifying SAT, ACT, COMPASS, CPE or Accuplacer test scores will be accepted.
Applicants should come dressed in business attire, arrive early and plan to be at the event for a few hours.
For additional information, contact APD Background and Recruitment Unit at 404-546-7650.
