ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released a new safety message for ride-share drivers to be aware of a new series of carjacking incidents from prospective riders.
According to APD, these "riders" will call for a ride just like anyone else. However, when the driver arrives, they will attempt to dupe the driver into getting out of the car. The rider, who may have other helpers nearby, will then attempt to steal the car or take valuable from inside the car.
APD is telling drivers to be mindful of their surroundings and to immediately leave the scene if someone they pick up asks them to get out of the car for any reason.
Capt. Peter Malecki, of APD's Major Crimes Unit, put together a video on how the ploy works and how drivers can stay safe.
