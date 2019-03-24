ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the 1400 block of Venetian Dr. SW.
According to APD, the adult male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Saturday around 5:53 p.m. The victim was alert and breathing while being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
Investigators do not have a suspect in custody, nor do they have details on what lead up to the shooting.
