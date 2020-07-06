ATLANTA (CBS46) Homicide investigators are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found fatally shot in front of an apartment in NW Atlanta early Monday morning.
The man was found just after midnight on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace. It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.