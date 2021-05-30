Update
Police told CBS46 News Sunday afternoon Massey was located and is unharmed.
A relative of the suspect brought Massey to DeKalb County Jail and handed her over to authorities, said police.
The suspect remains on the loose.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Previous Story
FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
2-year-old Tamar Massey was taken from her home by her father Tremayne Hines, 24.
Police said the child was taken after Hines got into a violent domestic dispute with Massey’s mother.
Massey was last seen around 4:00 a.m. at 1315 Epworth Street Southwest and was wearing a printed shirt and pink pants said authorities.
Hines is described as a black man, approximately 6 foot 1 inches, and was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a backpack.
Police told CBS46 News Hines has changed clothes and may now be wearing a brown suit jacket and a bucket-style hat with a flower design on it.
Hines was on foot and may have used MARTA to leave the area.
Anyone who sees the suspect or child or has knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to contact Atlanta Police by calling 911 immediately.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.