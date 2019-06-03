ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are hoping the public will have information on a man wanted in connection to a June 1 homicide.
Around 2:46 a.m. shots were fired on 16 William H. Borders Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, a deceased male victim was located with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Investigators said the suspect and victim appeared to know each other and were talking prior to the shooting.
The suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and white socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.crimestopeersatlanta.org.
A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to arrest and indictment of the suspect.
