ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Officer Larry Williams is on administrative leave after being charged for his alleged involvement in a domestic situation.
APD says officers were called to the home Williams shares with his girlfriend after he allegedly physically assaulted the woman and her dog. According to the girlfriend, she and Williams have lived together for six months.
As a result, he was placed on leave with no police powers. An administrative hearing will be held to determine what his status will be as the investigation takes place.
Williams was booked into Fulton County Jail.
