ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Police officer has been released from Fulton County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond.
Sergeant Kelvin Walls was arrested for alleged simple family battery by Roswell Police on Tuesday, July 16. As a result, Walls was suspended from duty with no police powers.
