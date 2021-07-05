ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police Officer Khuong Thai remains in the hospital after being shot during an ambush at a Midtown apartment building last week.
Thai is still at Grady Memorial Hospital after he, and another officer, were shot at while responding to an incident at the Solace on Peachtree Apartments.
New photos were released of Thai on his GoFundMe page, as he suffered serious injuries to his face during the shooting.
Investigators say as soon as they officers stepped foot off the elevator onto the 8th floor, a man opened fire. Thai was struck in the face and the shoulder.
The officers returned fire, killing the alleged shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Humbles.
As of Monday evening, the community has raised more than $67,500 dollars for Thai and his family on the GoFundMe page.
