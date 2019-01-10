ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- An Atlanta Police Officer has been indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury for causing the amputation of a woman's left arm.
In February 2018, officer Dejoira Phillips was driving in her patrol car in the West End community, without her front blue lights or sirens activated. Phillips ran through a red light and crashed her patrol car into Lisa Williams' vehicle.
The impact of the collision caused Williams' left arm to be ripped from her body and propelled into the rear seat of her vehicle.
"While the indictment of the officer is not a conviction, we believe this is a promising first step towards justice for Ms. Williams," Attorney Harold Spence, Partner, Davis Bozeman Law Firm.
The Grand Jury returned with a decision to indict the officer on four charges including two felonies and two misdemeanors
- Serious injury by vehicle and violation of oath of office
- Failure to obey traffic control device and reckless driving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.