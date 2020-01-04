ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta Police officer and his family are reeling after losing their five year-old son to an unexpected illness on New Year's Eve.
Officer Matthew Gordon and his wife Tiffany lost their son Aiden on December 31, after he lost a life-long battle with his illness.
Tiffany Gordon says in a GoFundMe page that Aiden, "gave us a wonderful 5 years. His little body was tired due to him having multiple viruses at one time. My baby was so strong."
According to the GoFundMe page, the family is overwhelmed with medical and funeral expenses and is hoping for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.