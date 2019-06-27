ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are working to determine who's responsible for an apparent arson attack on an officer's home early Thursday morning.
This comes after someone threw a rock and an unknown liquid through the window of his home in southwest Atlanta.
The officer was notified of the situation around 3 a.m.
Atlanta Fire Rescue says the fire is suspicious and they're treating it as an arson attack. they're also working to determine a motive.
The name of the officer is being withheld for safety purposes.
