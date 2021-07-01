ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — We now know the name of the Atlanta Police officer who was shot while responding to a call at a Midtown apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
The officer's name is Khuong Thai. He joined APD in 2019, serving on the force for only one year and nine months.
Officer Thai remains at Grady Memorial Hospital and is "stable" according to Chief Rodney Bryant. His family remains by his side at the hospital.
According to police, two APD officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Solace on Peachtree Apartments around 1:00 p.m. The officers were immediately approached with gunfire, as soon as the elevator door opened on the 8th floor of the building.
That is where both the officer and the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles, were shot. Humbles died as a result of his injuries.
Another officer was injured during the incident, but Chief Bryant said that officer was injured in a traffic crash while responding to the shooting. We do not know the condition of that officer at this time.
The victim in the shooting police were initially responding to was transported to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time, but police say he is stable.
The investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in a shooting with another man at the location before police arrived.
That man sustained non-life threatening injuries and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the original shooting.
