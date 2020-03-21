ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta Police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the department.
The department says the officer works in the department’s headquarters building and has not been to work since March 11.
On Friday, given this development, the department made cleaning of the area where the officer worked a priority. Commanders have spoken to the infected officer's coworkers, so they're aware of the situation.
APD director of public affairs, Carlos Campos, released a statement, saying "It is important that the public understand that APD has a contingency plan in place, knowing that at some point it was likely the virus would affect our personnel. That plan expects a certain number of personnel, either by becoming ill or quarantining, to be affected by the virus—just as every other entity across the globe is experiencing— and places a priority on re-directing personnel to answer 9-1-1 calls as needed. There is no degradation to our ability to respond to emergencies at this time."
