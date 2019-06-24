ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Leilani Collier was on her way home from work when she looked out her car window and saw a man lying on the ground.
She stopped to see if he needed help.
"I was making a right on Marietta and noticed a gentleman laying in the gravel,” said Collier. “And so I went over there to him to check his pulse and to check his heart and it was still beating."
That man was expecting father Jamel Harris.
Leilani was able to get ahold of Mr. Harris’s place of work through I.D she found in his pocket.
"I reached into his right pocket, when I reached into his pocket I just grabbed what was in there. It was a wallet, it was credit cards on top of the wallet, and on top on the credit cards was money, and then on top the money was his driver’s license."
When first responders came, Leilani handed over Mr. Harris’s possessions.
"When the police got there I gave it to the police officer and said his name is Jamel Harris, this is everything I got out of his pocket," added Leilani.
Mr. Harris would be pronounced dead a short time later at Grady Hospital. When Leilani was finally able to speak to Mr. Harris’s wife something wasn't right.
"She said that she had spoke to someone or went down there, and the only belongings they had was his wallet, and she said they didn't have any money." Leilani believes the officer she handed Mr. Harris' belongings to may have pocketed the money.
CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and they say they are aware of the accusation and are taking it seriously. An open investigation into the incident has begun and the officer involved has been placed into a non-law enforcement capacity until further investigation. The Office of Professional Standards, who is leading the investigation, questioned Leilani over the weekend.
All Leilani wants is what's right for Mr. Harris’s widow and children.
"I’ve already prayed about it so I can't do anything else."
Mr. Harris’s widow said that money was from a cash in-hand job, and she really needed it for their soon-to-be born child. Leilani believes body cam footage would show what really happened. CBS46 requested that footage, however, the Atlanta Police Department said they can't release the footage due to the ongoing investigation.
A gofundme page has been set up for the Harris family.
