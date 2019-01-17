ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Atlanta Police Department is on high alert after receiving officer death threats.
The alerts come after an officer shot and killed 18-year-old D’ettrick Griffin Tuesday night.
That officer, who’s name is not being disclosed for safety reasons, was in plainclothes and pumping gas for his unmarked vehicle when police say Griffin jumped in his patrol car and attempted to drive away.
The officer opened fired killing Griffin. Atlanta Police says Griffin is a known gang member and now his gang is trying to retaliate and as a result they are taking extra precaution. A move law enforcement annalist Vincent Hill says is a good idea.
“A lot times in a situation like this offers may want to look at going back to two man cars. Most departments especially here in Atlanta today we have a lot of one man cars which is just one officer by themselves,” said Vincent Hill. “So this way you have one layer protection around you at all times,” added Hill.
But the attorney representing Griffin's family says the 18-year-old was no gang member, just an unarmed teen who made a poor choice.
“The school officials I’ve spoken with have a very very high opinion of him and were very encouraged by him.” said attorney Jonathan Hibbert . “They called him a leader amongst his peers and these are educators so I wish the media that would be buying into the narrative of the Atlanta officials. I wish they would go talk to the school people”.
And Hibbert went to on say "It’s just sounds like a disinformation campaign from my view very disingenuous and it’s kinda heart breaking when the people that you pay to protect you can’t be counted to tell the simple truth.”
Still analyst like Hill being safe is better than being sorry.
“A gang is essentially a family and family take care of family members killed they want to ban you against that person it doesn’t matter in this is a police officer it’s a civilian if it’s a male or female they typically want revenge these alleged ties to a game I can definitely see why they would want revenge that way.”
The Griffin family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
