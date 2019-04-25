APD re-examine 34-year-old cold case after CBS46 inquiry

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- When Darlene Hammond was found strangled, half-naked, and left to decompose in the woods near Grove Park Place in September 1985, only her family and the detectives on the case seemed to care. To the rest of the City of Atlanta, she was a statistic, another victim at a time when murder was at an all-time high in the city.
“I felt let down because we didn’t have anyone to contact us. Nothing. It was like she was just thrown away,” Darlene’s sister Vickie Hammond recalls.
According to the case file, investigators followed leads in Darlene’s case, but it quickly turned cold.
“It was just left alone,” Debbie Johnson, another sister of Darlene’s, explained.
Details in her file paint a picture of the type of life Darlene lived. She was a cocaine addict, and a known sex worker. She was a topless dancer at Montre’s Lounge, going by the name “Sweet D.” She had been arrested on drug charges just months prior to her murder on drug offenses. That lifestyle may be the reason police were never able to apprehend her killer.
"In a case like Darlene's, she's doing things outside of the law, she's running with people who are committing crimes. They're not going to be breaking down the door at police headquarters to give up information about what happened to her," said retired APD Homicide Commander Danny Agan.
At the time, detectives thought Darlene could have been killed by her boyfriend, Theron Freeman, or a drug dealer who went by the name of “Slick.” Documents inside Darlene’s case file show investigators were unable to find or question either of the men.
Her autopsy report shows several samples were taken, including blood, urine, hair, and fingernail clippings, but it is unclear whether they were later tested for DNA. Atlanta Police say as of now, they are still searching for the physical evidence to answer those questions.
CBS46 first learned of Darlene’s case as a possible victim of Georgia native and serial killer Samuel Little. Little has confessed to murdering more than 90 women across the United States, more than 30 of whom the FBI has already confirmed as his victims. Atlanta Police investigated the possible connection but ruled Little out as Darlene’s murderer.
Agan wondered if police had ever explored a connection to another solved murder—the case of Julie Love, a preschool teacher who went missing one night in 1988. Police solved her case over a year later, when the girlfriend of a man named Emmanuel Hammond told police where Hammond killed Julie and abandoned her body.
Following CBS46’s questions, Atlanta Police re-examined Darlene’s case, and after several weeks were able to rule out a connection to Julie Love’s killer.
Agan says there is still a chance Darlene’s case could be solved. "There's lots of opportunities here to make headway on an old case like this that may not have been there originally,” says Agan. “Over time people will talk, they'll let their guard down, maybe they will feel guilty about holding back information they had way back when.”
If you have any information that could help police solve the murder of Darlene Hammond and help her family find closure, please contact Atlanta Police Department.
