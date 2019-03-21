ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department announced Thursday it would review, and re-test evidence related to 22 cases of the Atlanta Child Murders which took place between 1979 and 1981.
There was a total of 29 murders of black youths between 1979 and 1981 and the cases have been cold since 1981. That year, Wayne Williams was convicted of killing two adults in the area and he was also linked, but never tried for 10 of the child murders. No person has ever been tried for all of the murders of the children.
APD Chief Erica Shields, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms and the district attorney’s office spoke at a Thursday press conference saying that new DNA and forensic testing may help the case. All said they want to exist all avenues, so the families of the victims have some closure.
“It would certainly be in order for us to look once again at evidence that the city of Atlanta has in its possession…to once again take a fresh look at these cases and to determine once and for all if there's additional evidence that may be tested that may give some peace - to the extent that peace can be had in a situation like this- to the victims' families,” Mayor Lance-Bottoms said Thursday.
Catherine Leach was the mother of Curtis Walker, one of the victims during the Atlanta Child Murders and was at the press announcement Thursday. She said that she is happy the evidence will get tested again and that a memorial will be dedicated to the victims.
"I'm glad they are trying and I hope something do come out of it," Leach said. "I'm praying. I'm praying something do come out of it."
