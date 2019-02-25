ATLANTA (CBS46) --- Atlanta Police investigators said Monday the owners of Icebox Diamonds & Watches have not provided a copy of surveillance footage or an itemized list of items that were stolen in a robbery at the store earlier this month.
Police said the robbery started at the home of Ice Box’s owner, Jeff Dimunzio. At the home, Dimunzio told police armed robbers appeared and forced the victims into the home where they were tied up. The robbers then took jewelry, cash, and the keys to the store. The manager was also forced to provide access codes to the jewelry safe.
Surveillance footage from the jewelry store showed the suspects arriving to the store at 11:30 p.m. and leaving around 1:30 a.m. They are seen Facetiming another person as they grabbed everything inside two of the seven safes from the back of the store.
Atlanta Police said Monday they were able to take a photo from the footage the morning of the incident and released it to the public. Police said they, “continue our efforts to determine all of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
