ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department released photos of two men wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.
On September 11, officers were dispatched around 11:08 p.m. after reports of an aggravated assault on 5th Street in northwest Atlanta.
Police said when they arrived the suspects and victims were no longer at the scene; however, witnesses told them that they saw three men shooting at two other men.
After further investigation, it was determined that there was a possible dispute between the suspects and victims, APD told CBS46 News.
Reports say that the suspects exited their vehicle and approached the victims on foot.
One of the suspects allegedly had a rifle, and began shooting as the victims fled on foot.
A nearby business reportedly sustained damage from the gunfire, but authorities are unsure if any of the victims were stuck at this time. No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
