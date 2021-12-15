UPDATE (CBS46) -- On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department released surveillance footage of a man who they say was involved in the Dec. 11 incident. Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect seen in the video.
Original story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in northwest Atlanta and are looking for the person responsible.
Officers responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was pumping gas when the thief demanded their keys, and the victim did not hand them over. The person then shot the victim before running away.
Police say the victim went to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, and no possible suspect information released.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.