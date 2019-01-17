ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police and SWAT are on the scene of a situation in the Home Park area of midtown Atlanta.
Officials with APD released a statement to CBS46:
"We have located a wanted person who we are familiar with. Out of an abundance of caution, we requested SWAT to assist in removing him from a residence in that area. There is no indication the male has any weapons or that he is a threat to anyone in the area."
CBS46 has a crew at the scene. We will provide more details as they are provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.