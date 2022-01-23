ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an overnight shooting involving an officer.
The incident happened around 12:04 a.m. Sunday on Springside Drive near Macon Drive SE in southeast Atlanta.
Fulton County sent the following statement:
Overnight, a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting at his residence. The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer involved shooting and the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident leading up to the shooting.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot.
We are working to confirm details on what happened, and this story will be updated as soon as we get more information.
