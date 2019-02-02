BUCKHEAD, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are en route to a person shot call in the 2900 block of Grandview Ave. NE.
According to an Atlanta Fire spokesperson, a member of the fire department was shot during an incident Saturday afternoon. He has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is alert and conscious.
This story will be updated as details become known.
