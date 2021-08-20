ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have announced major restructuring of crime units within the department to better fight the rise in violent crime within the city.
“Our department has been evolving, we’re always evolving,” said APD Chief Rodney Bryant.
APD is making structural changes to help combat the rise in violent crime and Chief Rodney Bryant says he understands the community's anxiety. Full details @cbs46 #Atlanta #crime pic.twitter.com/ndWquiCICn— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 20, 2021
A major part of that evolution is putting new resources into Zone 2, the Buckhead area, including a new ‘mini’ precinct.
According to APD crime stats murder and aggravated assault is up 80 and 75 percent in Zone 2 compared to 2019.
“There are different variables that play into why we are seeing incidents occur in Zone 2. One, Zone 2 is now a more sociable space for people to go and socialize in, so as more people socialize it attracts both good elements and bad elements,” Chief Bryant said.
APD said they will also increase officers in the area incrementally.
“We’re seeing a lot of activities around the mall [Lenox] because it’s the largest mall in the area, and many of the surrounding malls have closed,” Chief Bryant said.
This comes as Taco Mac’s Lindbergh Plaza location in Buckhead announced they had closed the location partly due to the increase in crime in the neighborhood.
The news not surprising some residents who say more police is need in the area.
“I’ve been a resident of this neighborhood for about 5 years and over the last year and half to two years, I’ve slowly watched crime get worse and worse,” said Nicholas Cassinerie.
The rise in crime throughout the city prompting the mayor’s office to create a first-ever position of Director of Violence Reduction, which they are currently hiring for.
Mariam Abdulrab’s kidnapping and murder, and the brutal murder of Katherine Janness in Piedmont Park, furthering a sense of fear within the community. Prompting those who knew Abdulrab to host an open meeting at City Hall to speak about the violence against women.
“I can understand the level of fear that people have that is one of the things that we have to address as well. We are trying to be in the right places at the right time, and typically we are, hence that’s why we are able to bring quick resolutions to these types of events [Atlanta Spa Shooting and Abdulrab's murder]," said Chief Bryant.
