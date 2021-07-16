APD says sixty-percent of car thefts are preventable

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Criminals are using a new tool to steal cars with you behind the wheel. They're riding scooters and ready to target an unsuspecting driver.
Nearly 1800 cars have been stolen so far this year in Atlanta and more than half of them had the keys inside or were left running.
Now police are urging drivers to take their keys/fabs with them when leaving their cars.
However, if your car happens to be hit by a scooter, stay inside, as it could be a trick.
Newly-released video from APD shows a person riding a scooter around a car exiting a parking garage. The scooter hits the car and the driver hops out to check to see if they're okay.
That's when another suspect standing by hops in the vehicle.
"They sit there and watch all day and they just wait for the opportunity to present itself," said Atlanta Police Public Affairs Officer, Anthony Grant.
Grant says city-wide, car thefts are up and they're specifically high in zones five and two. "A lot of times these are slider crimes, the criminal takes the vehicle, proceeds as a joy ride and the car is abandoned a couple hours afterwards."
He says many of these crimes are preventable. "Of our auto thefts, 60 percent of these thefts account for the keys being left inside the vehicle."
That's exactly what happened to Dari Lomax, who had her car stolen in September when she left it running. "It was stolen from a residential parking garage in Buckhead," she told us Friday.
She says she left something in her friend's home and ran inside to grab it as her car idled. As she turned back to her car, it passed her. 'When I saw it drive past, I was in disbelief, I could not believe it."
Now she has a message for other drivers. "Definitely be cautious and make sure you don't put yourself in a position to lose what you worked so hard for."
City-wide, auto thefts are up by about 26-percent since last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.