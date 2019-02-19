ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating an alleged purse snatching that happened at gunpoint of Stanton Road SW.
Police say 22-year-old female victim was walking in 1700 block of Stanton Road SW, just outside of the entrance to an apartment complex, when a black male turned around, pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over everything in her possession. The victim struggled to keep her possession as she was pushed to the ground and the suspect took off with her purse.
The suspect fled into the apartment complex with the victim's purse. Another neighboring resident helped the victim. Following the attack, she called 911 from her apartment, it was then she noticed the suspect near the laundry room and was able to give police a full description.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is advised to contact police.
