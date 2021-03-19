Atlanta Police asked for the public's help identifying a man they believe may be exposing himself to women along a walking trail and peeping into local homes.
APD said they have received eight complaints about the man since the end of January. Investigators said he would go to the Whetstone Creek walking trail here the Westside Station neighborhood and he would then expose and pleasure himself in front of passing women.
In one incident, a woman reported passing the man on the trail and he then began to follow her. When she turned around a short time later, she said the mam was just a few feet away and masturbating. The woman told police she screamed at the man and took off running while calling police.
According to investigators, the man has also been caught on Ring Cameras in the neighborhood prowling around and peeping into homes.
Police urged women in the area to walk in groups, keep a cellphone on themselves at all times, and always be aware of their surroundings. If you recognize the suspect or have any information on him, call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.