Police are seeking the public's help in locating a popular rapper who is wanted on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of an Atlanta man.
Atlanta Police are searching for 29-year-old Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci.
On December 10, officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. following a person shot all on the 900 block of Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival they discovered 28-year-old James Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.
Adams was rushed to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
In a matter of minutes, a second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a local fire station by private vehicle. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and subsequently survived his injuries, police said.
During the investigation, Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators determined the two shootings as possibly related.
Bennett is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The below individuals have been identified through an exhaustive investigation in coordination with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
After extensive investigation, police also arrested 23- year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts.
Investigators continue searching for Mr. Bennett and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.