ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police are looking for a man they believe stabbed three people Monday morning.
The triple stabbing happened on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Southwest Atlanta around 11:30 a.m. Atlanta Police said all three victims were “stable” and on their way to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police described the suspects as being 6’1” to 6’2” in height, possibly in his 50s, wearing a black track suit with gold lettering and a black face maskmask. He was last seen walking on Martin Luther King Drive near Peyton Place. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stabber, call Atlanta Police or 911.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
