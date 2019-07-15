ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are asking for help finding a woman who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.
Sallisha Burras is reported to be non-verbal and autistic. She was last seen around 4 Sunday afternoon in the 14-hundred block of Vaughn St SE. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black tennis shoes.
If you know anything about where she may be, you should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.