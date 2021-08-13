ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault in midtown.
The incident happened at the Target near Atlantic Station around noon on July 28.
Police believe the suspect is driving a silver Chevy Camaro with a sunroof.
If anyone can identify the male seen in the video or the vehicle in the picture, please contact SVU at 404-546-4260 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.