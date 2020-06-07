ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man wanted for rape.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The victim was leaving her apartment complex when she says the man forced her into a vacant apartment and raped her.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimstoppersatlanta.org or text the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to identify yourself to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
