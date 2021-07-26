ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a video that recently surfaced on Twitter showing an Atlanta Police sergeant kicking a woman in her head.
APD says Chief Rodney Bryant has reviewed the video and determined the actions of the sergeant "appear to be unacceptable." The statement goes on to say the department is also concerned with the "apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident."
APD says they have relieved the sergeant and the officer from duty and placed the sergeant on unpaid suspension.
The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards has been asked to open an expedited investigation into the actions of all officers on scene. APD released the following statement on the incident:
"The actions of those in the video appear to fall outside our standards and training. However, it is important for the Office of Professional Standards to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident. Chief Bryant will monitor the progress of this expedited investigation and review the findings to determine the proper course of action."
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide any updates as soon as they become available.
