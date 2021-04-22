Officers found themselves in a chase Thursday afternoon after a vehicle they attempted to stop fled the scene.
Around 4:17 p.m., police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near 11th Street and Juniper Street; however, the vehicle fled, striking a police vehicle as it did.
Officers came across the same vehicle shortly after, at which time they initiated another stop. This time, the suspect did stop, but fled on foot.
Police were able to catch and arrest the suspect with no injuries reported. Upon inspection of the stolen vehicle, multiple firearms were recovered.
The circumstances of the incident and the driver's identity are still under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
