ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man, they say, was involved in a recent armed robbery.
Police say on June 29, officers responded to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road NE. A woman on scene told authorities she was robbed at gunpoint.
APD says the woman was depositing cash into an ATM when a man, armed with a gun, got out of the back seat of a white vehicle and demanded the woman give him the cash she was depositing.
The woman agreed and gave the suspect the cash. The man then left the scene in the same vehicle. The woman was not injured in the robbery.
Police say investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and they need the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name, or any identifying information, to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
