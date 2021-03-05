The Loudermilk Video Integration Center--or VIC-- is an operation that helps police fight crime in real time. From everyday happenings to big events like the NBA All-Star Weekend.
Lt Brendon Barth, of the Atlanta Police Department says APD owns roughly 1500 cameras and License Plate Readers, but have access to thousands of privately owned cameras to keep an eye on what is going on. He said the VIC is prepared for the big weekend ahead.
"We're going to be monitoring the streets for increased traffic, large crowds and we're aware that there's a lot of functions at bars and restaurants," Barth said, "that will attract large crowds so that's what we'll be looking out for."
APD is warning people against gun violence, drunk driving and street racing. The department says officers will be out on patrol and working 12-hour shifts through the weekend plus a slew of others who you do not see but they are monitoring you.
"There aren't any events that are going to be open to the public so we just hope that people stay home and watch the game," said Barth.
