BUCKHEAD, GA (CBS46) Three people are facing multiple charges for their alleged involvement in a Buckhead crime spree that resulted in more than $125,000 in property damage.
Fore more than two weeks Jaquantay Campbell, Michael Hill and Dundrea Phillips allegedly committed numerous burglaries, broke into and stole vehicles.
Twenty-six-year-old Campbell, 17-year-old Hill and 27-year-old Phillips are charged with:
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Burglary
- Theft by taking
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Aggravated assault
- Financial transaction card theft
- Entering automobile
- Obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Giving false information to law enforcement officer
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The crime spree took place between January 15-30th.
According to Atlanta Police, Campbell and Hill were located in East Point by using one of the stolen vehicle's tracking technology. Campbell, who is a convicted felon, was on probation and in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of the arrest.
Phillips was in possession of multiple items from the crime spree at the time of her arrest.
