ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police say they're getting closer to making an arrest in a deadly shooting outside Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead.
Investigators say they've filed felony murder warrants for the suspect but for the first time, they are not releasing the name or a picture of the suspect.
This comes after the fatal shooting of 31 year-old Thuan Nguyen from Antioch, Tennessee outside of Lenox Square on March 8.
The shooting is the just the latest at the mall in the last few months. A Macy's worker was shot in the parking deck of Lenox Square in December. Then in January, two people were arrested after an officer-involved shooting at the mall. There have been a total of four shootings at the mall in the last four months.
