A police scanner recording obtained by CBS46 showcases Atlanta Police officers admitting to breaking their ‘No-Chase Policy’ during a fatal Midtown accident.
The policy was implemented January of this year. The crash happened on Juniper Street between 12th and 11th Street in a car was stolen from the Marriott Marquis Monday morning.
Police say a woman was found dead inside the car and a man was left severely burned after escaping the burning vehicle. At the scene, various witnesses told CBS46 that they saw Atlanta Police chasing the red Jaguar SUV before the crash.
Police scanner audio reveals the call between officers:
"There is no pursuit correct?"
"They were initially pursuing, but my units were advised, we advised them to back off and they did. They advised them when they hit the pole. They were like 3 blocks back on 10th street. I guess a block and a half back when he hit the pole."
"Alright, so you're still going to have to do a pursuit report."
An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson confirms the recording, but won’t comment other than saying the crash is still under investigation.
