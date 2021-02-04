A major development in the history of civil rights in America came six decades ago when four North Carolina African-American teenagers chose to make a difference -- taking a stand by sitting down at a lunch counter. That story and more can be found at the APEX Museum in Atlanta’s historic Auburn Avenue district.
The African-American Panoramic Experience (APEX) is devoted to African-American history. Founded by Dan Moore, Sr. it has shared that experience since 1978. Its mission: To interpret and present history from an African-American perspective. The museum showcases artifacts, photographs, exhibits as well as offering shows, programs and presentations all related to African-American culture.
The museum’s permanent exhibits range from “Africa: The Untold Story” to work by D.E.B Dubois, The African Holocaust during the trans-Atlantic slave trade and “Sweet Auburn Street Pride” where you can see a replica of the Yates and Milton drug store, one of Atlanta’s first black-owned businesses. One can also learn about many other African-American pioneers.
The APEX Museum has been a touchstone for more than four decades serving the metro Atlanta community, helping Atlantans, all Americans and international visitors better understand and appreciate the contributions of African-Americans to America and the world.
