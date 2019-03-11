WASHINGTON (CBS46) – A new app called 63red Safe has launched to help Trump supporters find Trump-friendly businesses or ones that don’t discriminate against conservatives, according to the Daily Beast and The Hill.
The app is supposed to function like a conservative version of Yelp. However, instead of reviews, the app lets users identify restaurants as safe or unsafe for Trump fans and conservatives in general. It does this by letting users answer four questions: does the establishment serve guests of every political belief; does it allow concealed carry; will it protect its customers if they are attacked for political reasons; and does the restaurant avoid politics in ads and social media.
Scott Wallace, the app’s founder, told the Daily Beast he thinks the app will get much more popular as the 2020 Presidential election nears because he thinks Trump supporters will be “targeted by what he calls ‘socialist goon squads.’”
The Daily Beast said the app “doesn’t offer any explanation for why one business is safe and another not.” Ironically, Wallace told Fox & Friends Monday morning his goal with the app was to get “politics out of local businesses [and] local restaurants,” according to The Hill.
The website behind the app, 63red.com, links to blogs and other conservative-leaning websites and is similar in layout to the Drudge Report. On the Apple iTunes store, the app’s ratings have dropped to 2.6 out of 5 with some ratings coming Monday after Wallace appeared on Fox & Friends.
