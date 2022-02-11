ATLANTA (CBS46) — Apple has announced that it plans to improve AirTag safeguards after multiple people have reported that they have been tracked by people using AirTags.
AirTags send out Bluetooth signals that can be detected by nearby Apple devices. Dozens of people have claimed on social media that they have been tracked by people using AirTags without their consent.
“AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” Apple writes in a press release. The company also acknowledges that it’s seeing increased reports of people using AirTags for malicious reasons and writes that it’s actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag-related requests.
Apple also said:
We have been actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag-related requests we’ve received. Based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many.
Every AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID. Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement. We have successfully partnered with them on cases where information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged.
Law enforcement has shared their appreciation for the assistance we’ve provided in helping them find the source of unwanted tracking. We’ve identified additional improvements we can make in the information we share and the educational resources we provide, and we will be taking action, including making updates to our law enforcement documentation.
Apple says it is updating its algorithm to more quickly notify users that an unwanted tracker may be on their phone.
Additionally, iPhone 11, 12 and 13 users will be able to use Precision Finding to see when an unknown AirTag is within range.
And, Apple says it will also start sending notifications to iPhones when an unknown AirTag plays a sound alert in case the AirTag's speaker has been tampered with.
In the future, Apple says anyone setting up an AirTag will see a new privacy warning that says using an AirTag for unwanted tracking is a crime and that victims will be notified.
However, it is not known at this time when all of these updates will take place. Apple has only said "later this year." It's also unknown how Android users will benefit from some of the safeguards.
