ATLANTA (CBS46) — Jaemor Farms is known for its peaches, pumpkins, and apples. But most of their apple trees are empty this fall.
“It’s just been a tough year for northeast Georgia revenue,” said Drew Echols, Jaemor Farms general manager.
A deep freeze in the spring is affecting crops this fall.
“It was 26 degrees for about three hours,” Echols explained of the freezing April temperatures. “Extreme cold temperatures wiped them out.”
As a result, apples are in short supply in Georgia.
“They’re pretty sparse out here,” Echols said. “You see a tree maybe that has two or three apples on it, that’s it.”
The shortage is costing Jaemor Farms about a half-a-million dollars in revenue. At a time when people tend to flock to orchards for apple picking, Jaemor Farms and other north Georgia orchards simply can’t offer the activity.
“As if the supply chain wasn’t messed up enough from everything else, you talk about fresh fruits and vegetables, that’s messing up the food service industry, the restaurant industry,” Echols said.
Derrek Mullins, Executive Pastry Chef at Buckhead restaurant Apt 4B, said they are feeling the consequences of the shortage as they roll out a new apple galette dessert.
“There’s an apple shortage and I don’t know what Apt 4B or any other restaurants would do if there aren’t any more apples for us to use,” Mullins said. “It’s a fall favorite.”
A pandemic affected some apple picking in 2020 and a deep freeze is canceling the seasonal activity again this year, but Echols is staying optimistic.
“We’re able to offer our customers a lot more pumpkins that they can go pick in the field,” he said.
“It’s just one of those things that we have to deal with and hopefully next year will be better.”
