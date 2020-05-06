ROSELAND, N.J. (CBS46) -- The COVID-19 pandemic cost the United States more than 20 million private sector jobs in April, according to new numbers from payroll company, ADP.
Still, the company warned, the full impact of COVID-19 on the overall employment in the U.S. is not fully reflected in the new numbers.
According to ADP, total U.S. non-farm private employment saw job losses of 20,236,000 in April. The losses hit most sectors evenly, with the largest share of job losses among companies employing 1,000 or more people. ADP found small businesses, those with 1-49 employees, shed 6,005,000 jobs in April. Medium-sized businesses, with 50-4999 employees, lost 5,269,000 jobs and large businesses, with 500 or more employees, lost 8,963,000 jobs in April.
Looking at which sectors saw the largest drop in employment; the leisure/hospitality industry lost the most jobs at 8,607,000 followed by trade/transportation/utilities, which lost 3,440,000.
The job losses in April 2020 were the most in the last 17 years according to the ADP employment survey, swamping the job losses from the Great Recession in 2008-2009. Additionally, ADP said the numbers for March were revised down from -27,000 to -149,000 as of the April report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.